Jamaat leader arrested in Sylhet over cheque dishonor cases

Police have arrested a local Jamaat-e-Islami leader from Fenchuganj upazila in Sylhet in connection with two cheque dishonor cases.

The arrestee, Shah Mohammad Habibur Rahman (Lipon), a former secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Fenchuganj upazila unit, was detained from his business establishment in the Moglabazar area of Dakshin Surma on Saturday.

Fenchuganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moniruzzaman Khan confirmed the arrest, saying, “There are two cheque dishonor cases against Shah Mohammad Habibur Rahman, and arrest warrants were issued by the court in both cases. He has been detained and legal procedures have been initiated.”

Police sources said Habibur Rahman was produced before a court on Sunday.