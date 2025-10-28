Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha erupts in protests over road repairs, 72-hr ultimatum issued

Thousands of residents in Sunamganj’s Dharampasha upazila staged a two-hour road blockade on Monday, demanding immediate and quality reconstruction of a 10-kilometre road which connects two upazilas.

The peaceful protest, organized by Nagarik Odhikar Andolon, took place near Dharampasha Upazila Health Complex from 11 AM to 1 PM.

During the portest, the area reverberated with the slogan: “Amader dabi ektai—Dharampashaye rastar chai” (We have only one demand — rebuild the Dharampasha road).

The event was presided over by Mufti Molla Mahmud Hasan and moderated by Nazmul Islam Topu. Among others, Azharul Islam Dipto, Samiul Haque Sourav, Onik Majumder, Mufti Mohsin, Mufti Saiful Islam, Mufti Mufid Shah, Mufti Zubair Alam, and Muhammad Mushahid addressed the gathering.

In response of the blockade, ASP (Dharmapasha Circle) SM Fazle Rabbi Rajib arrived at the scene and requested the demonstrators to withdraw the blockade, but they refused, saying, “We will not withdraw until we see visible progress — promises are not enough.”

Assistant engineer Shamim Hossai, an official from Netrokona Roads and Highways Department (RHD), under whose jurisdiction the road falls, also appeared at the protest site and connected the demonstrators with sub-divisional engineer Partha Pratim Mitra via mobile phone.

During his address, Mitra told protesters, “The proposal for the road has already been approved at departmental meeting. Only contractor selection remains. Please give us a little time — the project has been marked as a priority.”

However, the protesters rejected the explanation.

Among the protesters, Azharul Islam Dipto said, “We don’t want vague assurances anymore. We demand a public announcement in an open meeting attended by the UNO, chief engineer, LGED representatives, and journalists within 72 hours.”

Samiul Haque Sourav added, “We don’t just want a wider road — we want a durable one, so people don’t suffer again in a few years.”

Although vehicular movement was halted during the blockade, transport workers expressed solidarity with the demonstrators.

In their concluding statement, Nagarik Odhikar Andolon warned, “If no visible progress is made within 72 hours, we will announce tougher programmes.”