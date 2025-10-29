Doctor urges everyone to eat 3 kiwis a day

If you’re struggling to get some good, restful shuteye, adding this fruit to your diet might offer surprising relief. Those with chronic constipation can also turn to this simple remedy for more effective digestion and gut function, experts have revealed.

The fruit in question is the good ol’ kiwi, a humble but mighty fruit that gets overlooked way too often.

New dietary guidelines from the British Dietetic Association tout kiwis as “one of the best natural sources of serotonin and antioxidants, key nutrients that promote deep, restful sleep.”

Clinical studies have demonstrated that eating two kiwis before bed can help a person fall asleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. The British Dietetic Association adds that the kiwi is one of the few foods that “supports both gut health and sleep health-two systems closely linked through the gut-brain axis.”

“Kiwi’s serotonin and vitamin C levels make it a unique sleep-friendly fruit, but its fiber and enzyme content also support healthy digestion,” explains Dorothy Chambers, sleep expert at sleepjunkie.com. “Improving your gut health can have a direct, measurable effect on how well you sleep.”

Kiwis are nature’s remedy to sleep problems

Kiwis are bursting with Vitamin C, antioxidants and serotonin, which makes them perfect as a soothing snack before bedtime. A kiwi only contains 50 calories and has more Vitamin C than a whole orange.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine revealed that “Kiwifruit consumption may improve sleep onset, duration, and efficiency in adults with self-reported sleep disturbances.”

Other foods that can help you fall asleep more easily

Other foods to snack on before bed include oatmeal, salmon, cottage cheese, bananas, almonds and chamomile tea.

Oatmeal

“When eating grains before bed, it’s best to choose whole grains or oatmeal, instead of white bread or refined pasta. This is because whole grains trigger a lower insulin response, avoiding the high sugar spike and crash that comes from refined grains,” the experts at sleepjunkie.com recommend.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in lean protein, and lean protein is a source for tryptophan, which is an amino acid that promotes sleepiness.

Bananas

Bananas hold tryptophan, magnesium, and potassium. Magnesium and potassium function as natural muscle relaxants, helping your body unwind naturally and making you fall asleep easier.