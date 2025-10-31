Grass pitch launch at Victoria Park marks new chapter for cricket

A new grass cricket pitch has been completed and unveiled at Victoria Park, marking a new chapter in creating a safe, inclusive, and community-friendly environment for cricket in Tower Hamlets.

England international cricketer Maia Bouchier, played as part of a six over match to celebrate the launch which also featured major announcements on the vision for developing the outfield and cricket square over the next three years.

Plans include creating safer spaces for women and girls; innovative ground designs and landscaping; and opportunities for local teams to participate in the game at the highest level of league cricket.

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, and Cllr Kamrul Hussain, Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation were joined at the launch event by representatives from Tower Hamlets Cricket Club (THCC) and Md. Shahidul Alam, CEO Capital Kids Cricket (CKC) who are working alongside the council to ensure that community voices remain central in the ongoing development of the cricket square.

Lutfur Rahman, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Our vision for Victoria Park is to create a safe, inclusive, and family-friendly home for cricket, particularly for women and girls.

We want the whole community to feel confident that this is a space where they can play and thrive.

This initiative strengthens Tower Hamlets’ position as a national leader in inclusive, grassroots sports development.”

The grass cricket pitch is part of a wider programme to:

Set a national example with design and landscaping that features relaxation zones for families and spectators, allowing parents to watch their children in comfort.

Host women’s cricket confidently and securely by making the facilities more welcoming for women, girls, and young players.

Aesthetics that help prevent anti-social behaviour by encouraging positive community presence.

Additionally, as part of the council commitment to promoting equal opportunities for girls and women in sport, female coaches will be present at all training sessions, Sundays will remain a day for women and girls’ cricket, and next year will see the introduction of the Maia Bouncier London Cricket League which will be held in Victoria Park.

Cllr Kamrul Hussain said: “This new pitch at Victoria Park reflects Tower Hamlets’ commitment to community wellbeing, and sport for all. We’re proud to support a project that empowers women and girls, young people, and community inclusion.”

Maia Bouchier, England international cricketer and CKC Patron said: “It’s wonderful to see years of local campaigning lead to something so positive. Victoria Park is now a place where everyone can enjoy cricket together in a safe and welcoming environment. Once the proposed ground development is completed, it will give parents the confidence to encourage their children to play here. This ground can serve as a model for others to follow — showing how open park spaces can be safe, inclusive, and inspiring for everyone, especially women and girls.”

Angus Fraser, former England international and Managing Director of Middlesex Cricket in the Community, said: “Middlesex Cricket has always been proud to work alongside Tower Hamlets Council, Capital Kids Cricket, and our community partners to make the game accessible to all. We will continue to support these efforts and help develop opportunities for players across the borough. It’s fantastic that Tower Hamlets now has a true home ground — a place where local players can grow, compete, and aspire to play at higher levels.”