CID declares Hasina, 260 others fugitives in sedition case

The declaration follows a court order and was formally published in two national daily newspapers on Friday.

The move came after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court-17, presided over by Judge Ariful Islam, issued an order on Thursday declaring 261 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, named as the prime suspect, as fugitives for failing to respond to judicial summons.

The CID filed the sedition case under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which mandates prior approval from the central government for initiating prosecution in cases involving charges of sedition. According to CID Special Superintendent (Media) Jashim Uddin Khan, the Home Ministry had granted the necessary clearance before the case was submitted.

Investigators alleged that members of the “Joy Bangla Brigade,” an online network operating both within Bangladesh and abroad, conspired to destabilize and overthrow the country’s legitimate government through coordinated digital campaigns, inflammatory rhetoric, and incitement to violence.

A charge sheet was filed against a total of 286 individuals. Of these, 261 have now been declared absconders by the court. The publication of the notice in national dailies is a procedural step aimed at ensuring public awareness and facilitating legal actions such as asset freezing, travel restrictions, and potential extradition efforts.

The case has sparked widespread attention amid concerns over the use of sedition laws in politically sensitive contexts. Legal analysts emphasize the importance of due process and transparency as the proceedings unfold.