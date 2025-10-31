Fakhrul blames interim govt for ongoing political crisis

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has blamed the country’s ongoing political crisis on the interim government and the Consensus Commission it formed, saying the current turmoil is a result of their actions and unfulfilled commitments.

Speaking at a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) at Jatiya Press Club on Friday, Fakhrul said, “The present crisis has been created by the interim government. The commission they formed held discussions for eight to nine months on various reform issues, but we could not agree on several key points.”

He alleged that there were major inconsistencies between the signed “July Charter” and its implementation process.

“By not including the note of dissent, they have deceived the people of this country,” he said.

Fakhrul also claimed that “a certain quarter is making desperate attempts to derail the upcoming national election,” asserting that there is “no scope for holding a referendum before the national polls.”

Despite disagreements on some aspects of the commission’s proposals, BNP leader confirmed his party’s participation in the upcoming election.

“We will contest the election and present these issues in our manifesto. If the people vote for us and we get the chance to form a government, we will bring them back to the table and pass them in parliament to bring about change in the country,” he said.

Calling for national unity, Fakhrul urged those “misleading people by opposing the spirit of Liberation War” not to resist the electoral process.

The discussion was also attended by Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and other political leaders.