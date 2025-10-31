Nearly £4 Million invested to upgrade CCTV across Tower Hamlets estates

Cllr Abu Talha Chowdhury, Cabinet Member for Public Protection and Integrated Enforcement, visits locations with upgraded and newly installed CCTV cameras

Anti-social behaviour is one of the top concerns for Tower Hamlets residents, as highlighted in the latest resident survey. In response, the council is investing £3.7 million to upgrade CCTV infrastructure across 26 estate blocks in Tower Hamlets. Tower Hamlets has already invested over £4 million in community safety since 2022, and these improvements are part of an additional £4 million to be invested by 2026.

The improvements include:

Installation of 100 new cameras targeting ASB and fly-tipping hotspots

Repairs and replacements at existing sites

Enhanced coverage at Town Hall, London Square, and leisure centres

Expansion of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition network

All cameras will feed into the council’s upgraded state-of-the-art CCTV control room. This will enable faster response times and support crime prevention efforts in partnership with the Metropolitan Police.

Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, said:

“We’re investing in upgraded CCTV because every resident deserves to feel safe in their home, and we know this is a concern expressed by many residents. This nearly £4 million investment, part of a wider £8 million commitment to community safety, is just one of many measures we’ve taken to improve safety across the borough. Alongside almost tripling the number of Tower Hamlets Enforcement Officers, creating a dog patrol service, and upgrading our state-of-the-art CCTV control suite, we’re committed to making Tower Hamlets a safe place for our residents to thrive.”

So far, works have been completed at eight blocks, with 112 cameras repaired or newly installed. A further 352 cameras are scheduled for inspection and upgrade.

This initiative marks a major step forward in creating safer, cleaner, and more connected communities across Tower Hamlets.

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, Lead for Tower Hamlets Neighbourhood Policing, said:

“We welcome this significant investment in CCTV infrastructure across Tower Hamlets. Enhanced coverage and upgraded technology will greatly support our efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour, improve response times, and keep communities safe. Working in partnership with the council, we’re committed to making Tower Hamlets a safer place for all.”