Afternoon tea with Mayor helps tackle loneliness

150 residents attended an afternoon tea with The Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, Cllr Sabina Akhtar.

Afternoon tea was followed by live singing and dancing, which was joined by Pearly Queens.

The 150 residents attended from across Tower Hamlets, including from the East London Pensioners Group, the Emmot Close Senior Citizens Club, the Bow Geezers, the Globe Town Ocean Tenants and Leaseholders Association, Wapping Community Hall, among other local groups.

Events like this offer a space for residents to come together to help tackle loneliness, which can have a profound impact on physical and mental health.

The council, along with partners, has been working to reduce loneliness in Tower Hamlets since 2017, particularly for those residents aged 50+.

Loneliness is linked with acceleration of frailty and increased risk of physical and mental illness, including a 29 per cent increase in risk of incident coronary heart disease, a 32 per cent increase in risk of strokeand a 25 per cent increased risk of dementia.

The cost to health and social care services of severe loneliness in older people is more than £6,000 per person.

Denise from the Emmot Close Senior Citizens Club said:

“It was a great day. I met old friends I’ve not seen for years. A few hours of nostalgia which gave us a much needed feeling of community. Everyone who works for Tower Hamlets Council was friendly and made us feel so welcome.”

Carol from East London Pensioners Group said:

“Loneliness is a killer. Some of the pensioners in our Group tell me there are days when they’ve not spoken to a single person all day, including one woman who told me she would call The Times just to speak to another person. That’s why the Council organising social events like this is so important for tackling the epidemic of isolation so many older people face, as well as the Council’s support for Groups like ours, so we can regularly come together as senior citizens to socialise.”

Lutfur Rahman, Executive Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“I was delighted to join this afternoon tea at our Town Hall with elders who have given so much to our community. It was a joy to spend time with so many residents from across Tower Hamlets, sharing laughter, music and conversation. We are proud to support events like this that bring people together, celebrate our older generation, and help tackle the serious issue of loneliness.”

Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, said:

“Loneliness can have a devastating impact on physical and mental health, particularly for older residents but it’s preventable. That’s why we’re committed to supporting inclusive events like this, which offer a sense of belonging and connection. It was fantastic to see so many community groups come together in such a warm, joyful atmosphere. We will continue working with partners to reduce isolation and support wellbeing across the borough.”