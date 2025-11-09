Ivy gets bail in five cases

Former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation Dr. Selina Hayat Ivy has granted bail in five separate cases.

A High Court bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Sagir Hossain on Sunday gave the bail approval after a hearing.

Barrister Sara Hossain was present in the court for Ivy.

Earlier on May, the court rejected Ivy’s prayer in a case filed over the killing of RMG worker Minarul during the July uprising.

On July 20, last year, Minarul was shot dead while taking part in the protest. Later, his brother Nazmul Haque filed a case mentioning the name of 132 individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.