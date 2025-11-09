King to lead two-minute silence at Remembrance Sunday service

King Charles III will lead the nation in a two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT on Sunday during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

He is set to lay a wreath at the monument in central London as part of the service to remember those who died in conflict.

Services will also take place in communities across the UK, including in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

Some 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past through Whitehall, alongside around 20 World War Two veterans.

Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday morning, there was a warm applause from the crowd when a group of the World War Two veterans arrived on Whitehall.

There presence carries some poignancy now there are such small numbers of surviving veterans to represent that generation.

Crowds have gathered along Whitehall and around the gates of Downing Street, with children from Scout groups handing out orders of service.

The King will be joined by other senior royals and political leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, at the London ceremony.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey are also expected to lay wreaths at the ceremony, while Scottish First Minister John Swinney is set to attend the Edinburgh service.

Events will take place around the country to mark Remembrance Sunday, which is observed on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on 11 November – when World War One ended in 1918.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

The prime minister said the nation would pause “to honour all those who have served our country”.

“We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our armed forces in the world wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today.”

Donald Poole, a 101-year-old who is a veteran of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, will march at the Cenotaph service with the Burma Star Memorial Fund.

“It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts, and I know how lucky I am to still be here thanks to all those who have fought and served, past and present,” he said.

The service will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer from 10:15 GMT.

On Saturday evening, the King was joined by Prince George, Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at this year’s Festival of Remembrance in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The audience stood and a fanfare played as the royals entered the concert hall to commemorate those who lost their lives in service, on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.

Sir Keir and his wife Victoria attended the annual event, which also came 25 years after the end of a decades-long ban on gay people serving in the armed forces, and the event reflected on the discrimination faced by LGBT personnel.

It was believed to be 12-year-old George’s first time attending the annual concert. He sat next to his mother, Catherine, who wore a handmade poppy made of silk, glass and other natural materials.

At the Festival of Remembrance, the Royal Family stood and applauded as the Chelsea Pensioners – retired British Army veterans – entered the auditorium and marched across the stage, while an orchestra performed the Boys Of The Old Brigade.

The Prince of Wales was not present as he was travelling back from Brazil, where he gave a speech to world leaders gathering for the COP30 UN climate change summit and visited a remote island.

Earlier this year, events were held to commemorate to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, and VJ (Victory over Japan) Day, which took place at the end of World War Two.

During four days of events to commemorate VE Day, the King and other senior royals, oversaw a military procession through London which was followed by an RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace.