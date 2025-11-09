Traffic wardens to begin industrial action

Motorists in part of south-east London are less likely to be hit with penalty charge notices (PCNs) this week as traffic wardens begin industrial action.

On Monday 10 November, civil enforcement officers in Bromley will embark on action short of a strike for a week, after pay talks with their employer broke down.

Bromley traffic wardens who are GMB union members rejected car park operator APCOA’s offer of £13 an hour, which they say is substantially lower than the pay equivalent workers receive in neighbouring boroughs, and also below the London Living Wage of £14.80.

According to the union, APCOA employees performing the same roles in Lambeth and Wandsworth earn £15 an hour.

‘Just want respect’

Union members voted to take action last month on a turnout of 72%.

They say they “just want fair pay and respect for the job we do”, with “bad weather, short staffing and constant public pressure” a feature of their work.

The industrial action will see traffic wardens performing only their contractual duties and no voluntary or discretionary tasks.

They will not issue PCNs “beyond what is strictly required” and will decline non-contractual overtime or extra duties.

As required under the Road Traffic Act, they will be prioritising keeping traffic moving safely and efficiently.

According to the union, “their role will focus solely on maintaining road safety and compliance by encouraging drivers to move on where necessary”.

The GMB said the action was likely to cause serious disruption to parking enforcement across the borough.

GMB regional organiser Craig Prickett said: “APCOA’s offer of £13 an hour is unacceptable when other contractors in similar roles are being paid significantly more. Our claim for £17 per hour is reasonable, benchmarked against other companies in the sector and reflects the responsibility of the role.

“Bromley Council can’t hide behind its contractor – they commission and profit from this contract, and the workers who deliver it deserve a proper wage. Our members will maintain the contract, but they will do only what they are paid to do, nothing more.

“We call on APCOA and Bromley Council to come to the table with a meaningful offer – not a few pence here and a few pence there, which is just further frustrating the members.”

A council spokesperson said: “As we have previously outlined, we are aware of ongoing discussions between the employer and employee representatives and, whilst we are hopeful for a positive outcome, it would not be appropriate for the council to comment given that the council is not the employer.”

APCOA has been approached for comment.