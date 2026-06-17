PM Tarique visits ailing ex-MP Khaleda Rabbani at her residence

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited ailing former Member of Parliament and veteran BNP leader Khaleda Rabbani at her residence during his daylong tour in Moulvibazar today.

After attending a Family Card distribution programme in Sreemangal, he went to Khaleda Rabbani’s home on Shah Mostafa Road in Moulvibazar town.

At that time, Khaleda Rabbani became emotional and reminisced various moments from her political life, including memories of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

At one point, she began showing old photographs. During the emotional exchange, the premier embraced her affectionately like a son, offering comfort and reassurance.

Later, the prime minister spent some time with Khaleda Rabbani and spoke with family members about her treatment and overall health condition. He wished her a speedy recovery.

BNP Assistant Organizing Secretary Miftah Siddiqui, Moulvibazar Zila Parishad administrator Mizanur Rahman Mizan and local BNP leaders were present.

Khaleda Rabbani served as BNP’s Women’s Affairs Secretary, President of the Moulvibazar District unit and Chief Adviser to the Central Committee of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal.

She was a Member of Parliament in the reserve seats for Women in the 2nd, 5th, and 6th and 8th Jatiya Sangsad.