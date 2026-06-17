Australia thrash Tigress by 9 wickets

Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat against defending champions Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup as a batting collapse left them with a low total of 77 runs, which the Aussies chased down with 63 balls to spare.

Bangladesh women’s team suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup after their batting lineup collapsed at the start of their innings, allowing the Aussies to complete a comfortable chase in Leeds on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh managed only 77 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Australia reached the target in just 9.3 overs, losing only one wicket.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty was the top scorer for the side with 27 runs off 47 balls, while Ritu Moni contributed 16 off 26 deliveries. No other Bangladeshi batter managed to reach double figures.

The Tigers’ innings fell apart early as they lost Dilara Akter, Jannatul Ferdous and Sharmin Akter with only 17 runs on the scoreboard. The situation worsened when Bangladesh lost their fifth wicket for 27 runs, forcing the batters into a defensive approach.