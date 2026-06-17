Tea garden workers welcome PM with flower petals in Sylhet

Tea garden workers, most of them women, welcomed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman with flower petals in Sylhet today as he travelled to Sreemangal.

Braving rain, people from different walks of life lined up along roads in Sylhet city and surrounding areas to greet the Prime Minister. A particularly striking scene was observed in the Chowkidekhi area, where workers from nearby tea gardens stood along the roadside holding flowers, garlands of marigolds, and trays filled with petals.

The workers from Lakkatura and Malnicherra tea gardens showered flower petals on the Prime Minister’s motorcade as it passed through the green tea garden stretch along the airport road.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Sylhet earlier in the morning by a US-Bangla Airlines flight to attend a family card distribution programme in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. This is his second visit to the Sylhet division since assuming office.

Around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister left Osmani International Airport for Sreemangal by road in a designated bus. Supporters, party leaders and activists, along with members of the public, lined the route from the airport road into the city and other parts of the district to welcome him.

Besides the tea garden workers, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) greeted the Prime Minister at several points in Sylhet city. General people were also seen standing along the roadside waving at the motorcade, while the Prime Minister acknowledged the greetings by waving back.