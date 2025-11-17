Coke Studio Bangla season 3 finale features Runa Laila’s iconic ‘Mast Qalandar’

Coke Studio Bangla wrapped up Season 3 with a stirring contemporary rendition of Sufi classic “Mast Qalandar,” performed by legendary singer Runa Laila.

Released on 16 November, just ahead of her birthday, the track pays tribute to a voice that has left an indelible mark on South Asian music.

Produced and reimagined by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Adit Rahman, the rendition blends the spiritual intensity of traditional Qawwali with the melodic richness of Bangladeshi heritage.

The performance begins with a soulful Bangla verse by Hason Raja, delivered with emotional depth by Makhon Mia, before evolving into a fusion of Sufi fervour, folk textures and modern orchestration.

The production brings together veteran musician Foad Nasser Babu and emerging Coke Studio talents, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary.

“Mast Qalandar has always been close to my heart,” said Runa Laila. “Performing it again in a new style with younger musicians has been a rewarding experience. I’m happy to see this song live on across generations.”

Arnob, the show’s curator and composer, added, “This song carries memories, devotion and cultural identity. Bringing Runa Laila apu’s voice back to this timeless anthem is a moment of collective pride. ‘Mast Qalandar’ is more than music; it is a bridge between generations.”

Runa Laila’s rendition celebrates her six-decade-long career spanning over 18 languages, connecting audiences across Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and the global South Asian diaspora, while introducing her iconic voice to a new generation of music lovers.