Woman dies during C-section in Habiganj clinic

A pregnant woman died during a c-section at a private clinic in Habiganj Sadar upazila on Friday, amid allegations of fatal medical negligence involving an unlicensed doctor.

The deceased was identified as Nazma Akhter, 27, a resident of Baniachang upazila in the district.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the operating table after anaesthesia was improperly administered during the C-section procedure.

Family members alleged that the clinic staff delayed disclosure of her death and, nearly three hours later, transferred her from Panacea Mediaid & Clinic to Sylhet North East Medical College Hospital in an attempt to conceal the incident.

According to locals, Panacea Hospital had long been accused of irregularities, including unclean facilities, improper diagnostic procedures and unauthorised individuals conducting medical operations.

Locals alleged that the clinic’s manager, Ambika Das, and ward boy, Swadhin Chowdhury, have been involved in assisting or performing surgeries on multiple occasions and were also questioned about a commission-based patient referral network.

The woman was allegedly under the care of ‘Dr Md Farhad’, who doesn’t have any recognised medical degree.

An official from Habiganj Civil Surgeon’s Office confirmed the incident and said that the clinic had been repeatedly warned about its operations and assured that appropriate measures will now be taken following the latest fatality.