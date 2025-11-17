UN Security Council to vote on revised US plan for Gaza stabilization

The UN Security Council is set to vote Monday on a US-drafted resolution strengthening Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, with Washington warning that failing to act could risk renewed fighting.

The proposal, repeatedly revised during intense negotiations, endorses the fragile ceasefire that took effect on October 10 and authorizes an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to work with Israel, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian police to secure border areas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

The ISF would also be responsible for permanently decommissioning weapons held by non-state armed groups, protecting civilians, and maintaining humanitarian corridors. The draft further calls for the creation of a “Board of Peace,” a transitional governing authority for Gaza that Trump would theoretically chair until the end of 2027. Unlike earlier versions, the updated text references the possibility of a future Palestinian state once the Palestinian Authority undertakes reforms and reconstruction is underway—an idea firmly dismissed by Israel.

Russia has circulated a competing draft, arguing that the US proposal does not sufficiently advance a two-state solution. Moscow’s version reaffirms the Council’s commitment to that goal but does not approve an international force or a governing board, instead requesting that UN Secretary-General António Guterres present potential options.

The United States says it has secured support from several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey. Despite Russian criticism and hesitation among some members, diplomats expect the US text to be adopted. Analysts say Russia and China may abstain rather than veto a measure backed by key regional actors, while watching how Washington implements the plan.