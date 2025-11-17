DBCCI delegation meets Foreign Affairs Adviser

A delegation from the Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DBCCI) held a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Tauhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (16 November 2025).

The discussions focused on key issues including foreign direct investment (FDI), gas exploration and extraction in Bangladesh, organizing Bangladeshi fairs in the Netherlands, and matters related to B2B cooperation.

DBCCI representatives at the meeting included President Md. Shakhawat Hossain Mamun, First Vice President Md. Shahid Alam, and Directors Md. Sayem Faruki, Shah Md. Rafkat Afsar, and Abdul Hakim Sumon.