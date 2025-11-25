Le Reve celebrates 16 years with award night

Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, celebrated its 16-year journey of success with a special recognition ceremony honoring the winners of its anniversary contests.

The Le Reve Grand Gala & Award Night was held at the Winter Garden of Hotel InterContinental Dhaka, attended by corporate guests, media representatives, fashion personalities, celebrities, and members of the Le Reve family.

The gala’s main theme, “Power of Sixteen: Legacy in Every Stitch,” reflected Le Reve’s creative spirit, cultural heritage, and enduring values. The brand also unveiled its new Winter Collection 2025 and introduced 16 new faces on the runway.

Le Reve’s CEO, Monnujan Nargis, remarked, “These 16 years have been a story of creativity, confidence, and the need to break away from conventional fashion norms. In every design, we’ve sought a balance where style meets functionality.”

She added, “The Face Hunt: Sixteen Stars contest was our way of turning fashion and beauty into a language of self-expression, a celebration of individuality. We aimed to discover 16 models and content creators who could inspire society and the nation with positive imagery and meaningful content.”