ACC chairman points to gaps between stated intentions and actions dogging fight against corruption

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Dr. Mohammad Abdul Momen has stressed an urgent need to align public intentions with real actions in the fight against corruption.

Addressing a hall filled with service recipients, government officials, and representatives from various sectors at the 192nd public hearing of the held at the Habiganj District Shilpakala Academy, the Chairman said, “If we were to conduct a public vote right now on who rejects corruption, one hundred percent would raise their hands. Yet corruption still persists in this district. This reveals a gap between what we say and what we do. Today’s public hearing is designed to bridge that gap. This is, in essence, an awakening initiative.”

He emphasized that public hearings are a core tool for the Commission to directly understand citizens’ grievances, ensure accountability, and promote integrity within public service institutions.

Dr. Momen stated that eliminating corruption is not only a legal obligation but a moral responsibility shared by both service providers and service recipients.

The Chairman reiterated that public participation is essential for strengthening transparency. True progress is possible only when citizens and officials stand together against irregularities, harassment, and unethical practices.

He praised the strong turnout and expressed optimism that such platforms would continue to foster a culture of honesty, responsibility, and service-oriented governance across the country.

The event aimed to increase social awareness, improve service quality in government and autonomous organizations, prevent harassment of service recipients, and strengthen efforts to curb corruption with the slogan “Let us unite against corruption,”

Speaking as a special guest, the Commissioner (Inquiry), Miah Muhammad Ali Akbar Azizi, said, “Service recipients preserve their legal rights in order to receive the services they are entitled to. Service providers are legally bound to deliver these services. But deviations occur—and because of these deviations, service recipients often face harassment.”

Other speakers included ACC Secretary Mohammad Khaled Rahim, ACC Director General (Prevention) Md. Akhtar Hossain, and Superintendent of Police A.N.M. Sajedur Rahman.

The public hearing was presided over by Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Abu Hasanath Mohammad Arefin.

During the event, citizens who had been harassed or deprived of services at various government offices presented their complaints directly before the ACC in the presence of the heads of all government departments in the district. Immediate decisions were made by the ACC on many of the complaints raised.

A total of 81 scheduled complaints were heard—of which 3 complaints were taken up for inquiry, 60 were resolved on the spot, and the rest will be disposed of upon submission of relevant reports.

Prior to the event, the ACC undertook extensive promotional activities across Habiganj— including week-long miking, poster and leaflet distribution, setting up booths to collect complaints, installing complaint boxes, and broad media outreach.

The public response to the hearing was significant. Government service providers, citizens from all professions, as well as members of the electronic and print media, Scouts, and BNCC attended the event.