Eating 15–20 almonds daily can lower bad cholesterol

Nutritionist say that eating 20 to 30 grams of almonds almost 15 to 20 almonds every day can significantly lower LDL (bad cholesterol) while helping maintain HDL (good cholesterol), making almonds a simple and effective addition to a heart-healthy diet.

Dr. Dao Thi Yen Thuy, a nutritionist at Tam Anh General Hospital in Vietnam, explains that almonds are rich in soluble fiber, which slows down cholesterol absorption in the intestines.

When this fiber forms a gel-like substance during digestion, it carries some cholesterol and bile acids out of the body. The liver then uses the body’s circulating cholesterol to create new bile acids, resulting in reduced LDL levels.

She adds that vitamin E and antioxidants in almonds also help cut oxidative stress and chronic inflammation — key factors behind blood lipid disorders and various heart diseases.

Dr. Thuy notes that almonds contain healthy fats, mainly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which strengthen cell walls and help regulate blood sugar. This is beneficial for people dealing with lipid disorders or those who are pre-diabetic.

She recommends pairing almonds with leafy vegetables, fatty fish, and whole grains to further support healthy blood lipid levels.

Best ways to add almonds to your diet

Experts say almonds can be eaten as a light snack or combined with yogurt and salads. Their long-lasting energy release can reduce sugar cravings, helping individuals maintain a healthy weight.

However, Dr. Thuy cautions that almonds are calorie-dense, and people watching their weight — especially heart patients — must monitor portion sizes carefully.

Improving blood lipid balance requires more than diet alone. Dr. Thuy stresses that regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and limiting sugar and unhealthy fats remain essential steps toward lowering cholesterol and preventing heart disease.

She also advises individuals with high cholesterol, unexplained weight gain, persistent fatigue, or a family history of heart disease to seek expert evaluation for a personalized diet plan.

