Algerian embassy in Dhaka commemorates Dec 11, 1960 uprising

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh on Thursday commemorated the historic December 11, 1960 demonstrations, a pivotal moment in Algeria’s struggle for independence from French colonial rule.

The observance began with the hoisting of the Algerian national flag at the embassy premises, symbolising the nation’s hard-won sovereignty.

A minute of silence was then held in memory of the martyrs whose sacrifices during the 1960 protests continue to inspire Algerians today.

The ceremony included recitations from the Holy Quran by Moulana Mohammad Anowarul Haque and Moulana Masud Ahmed, who offered prayers for the heroes of the uprising.

In his address, Ambassador Abdelouahab Saidani reflected on the significance of the December 11 protests, recalling how Algerians courageously rose up against French rule at a time when President Charles de Gaulle was promoting a “third way” proposal; one that offered limited autonomy but fell short of true independence.

He noted that the brutal repression that followed, including mass arrests and killings, strengthened Algerian resolve and drew global attention to their cause.

The unity forged during these events, he said, ultimately contributed to Algeria’s recognition by the United Nations and paved the way for independence in 1962.

Ambassador Saidani highlighted Algeria’s progress as a sovereign nation, emphasising its commitment to innovation, economic diversification and youth empowerment.

He paid tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices laid the foundation for Algeria’s freedom.

Drawing parallels between Algeria’s liberation struggle and Bangladesh’s own fight for independence, the ambassador underscored the shared values of dignity, resistance and self-determination that bring the two nations closer.

He called for strengthened bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, education, technology and renewable energy.

The event concluded with the screening of a documentary film portraying the history and impact of the December 11, 1960 demonstrations.

The commemoration was attended by members of civil society, professionals from various sectors, Bangladesh Scouts, journalists and prominent business leaders.