Friendly badminton tournament for over-50s players completed in East London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

A friendly badminton competition was held in London for players over fifty on the occasion of Bangladesh’s great Victory Day.

Freedom Fifty Sporting Events has organized a friendly badminton match for players over fifty to highlight the significance of the great Victory Day and share the joy among the expatriates.

The match was recently held at the indoor field of the London Enterprise Academy in East London.

Before the friendly badminton match, the official opening ceremony was held with the national anthem in memory of the martyrs of the great liberation war. After this, the tournament was declared auspicious by cutting a cake under the supervision of Freedom Fifty Sporting Events founder Dr. Zakir Khan.

Special guests included Chef Online Chairman M A Munim Salik, Asian Curry Award Chairman yawar Khan, former Speaker Ahbab Hossain, former Speaker Khalis Uddin Ahmed, London Region BBCCI President Monir Ahmed, London Cricket League President Abu Sufian Jhelum, and former Secretary of Greater Sylhet Council Mirza Ashab Baig.

32 badminton players participated in this tournament, divided into two groups: Group A and Group B.

The lively performances of the players from both the teams on the field were remarkable. There was a festive atmosphere throughout the field. Both the teams maintained a cordial and sportsmanlike attitude throughout the tournament.

Ataur Rahman and Abdul Munim emerged victorious from Group A in this friendly match.

Ali Ahmed and Aklashur Rahman won from Group B.

At the end of the game, trophies and medals were distributed among the players of the winning and participating teams.

During this time, guests met and took photographs with the players.

He also requested Dr. Zakir Khan to maintain the continuity of such events.

London Sportive provided overall support in organizing this year’s tournament and sponsored the medals and trophies.

The venue and colorful jerseys were sponsored by the London Enterprise Academy.