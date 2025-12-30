1 killed in riverbank collapse in Sylhet

A daily wage worker died after the bank of a river collapsed on him while extracting sand illegally at Goainghat upazila in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The deceased, Bachchu Miah, 50, is son of late Habib Miah of Nayabasti village at the Goainghat upazila, police said.

Local people said that a group of workers were illegally extracting sand from the bank of the River Piyain near Jaflong Tea Garden under the Goainghat upazila in the early morning.

At one point, a huge chunk of sand suddenly collapsed on the workers from the riverbank, leaving Bachchu buried under the sand though his co-workers somehow managed to move away immediately.

Later, the local residents rescued Bachchu from the spot and took him to the Goainghat upazila health complex but the duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Goainghat police station officer-in-charge Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the death of Bachchu and said that the body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

‘Further legal steps would be taken after receiving a written complaint from the victim’s family,’ he said.