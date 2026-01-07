Govt approves 40,000mt fertiliser procurement from Saudi Arabia

The government on Tuesday approved a proposal to procure 40,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular fertiliser from Saudi Arabia in the current fiscal year (FY26) to meet rising domestic demand.

The approval came at the first meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase this year, held at the Cabinet Division Conference Room at the Secretariat, with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presiding.

Under the proposal, the fertiliser will be imported from SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia as part of the 15th lot.

Placed by the Ministry of Industries, the procurement will cost Tk 191.41 crore, with the price fixed at US$390 per tonne.