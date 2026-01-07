Bangladesh, 24 other countries added to US visa bond list

US President Donald Trump’s administration has nearly tripled the list of countries whose citizens must post a ‘visa bond’ of up to $15,000 when applying to enter the United States.

According to the US State Department website on Tuesday, it expanded the list, adding another 25 countries, including Bangladesh,

It said, passport holders from the newly added countries could be asked to pay a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 at the time of their visa interview if they are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 tourism or business visa.

Payment must be made through the US Treasury’s online platform, Pay.gov.

The list, which now includes a total of 38 countries, mostly covers nations from Africa, Latin America, and South Asia.

The newly covered countries also include Nepal, Nigeria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Cuba and several African and Pacific island nations. The requirement for the latest additions will take effect from January 21.

A State Department pilot program was launched in August with an initial list of nations.

The US government has said the bonds seek to deter visitors from overstaying their visas intended for tourism or business purposes.

Since taking office last January, Trump, a Republican, has pursued a hard-line immigration policy, involving an aggressive deportation drive, revocations of visas and green cards and screening of social media posts and past speeches of immigrants.

Human rights groups have widely condemned Trump’s immigration and travel-related policies, saying they curb due process guarantees and free speech. Trump and his allies say the policies seek to improve domestic security.