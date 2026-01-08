Indemnity ordinance planned to grant impunity to July warriors: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said that a draft Indemnity Ordinance aimed at granting impunity to “July warriors” will be placed at the next meeting of Council of Advisers for approval.

In a post shared on his verified Facebook account on Thursday, Dr Nazrul said July warriors had risked their lives to free the country from fascist rule and therefore deserved legal protection.

“The July warriors liberated the country from fascist rule by risking their lives. They certainly have the right to be granted impunity,” he wrote.

He said there was also a need to enact a law providing immunity for the preventive actions carried out by July warriors against the perpetrators responsible for killings during the July uprising.

Dr Nazrul added that such indemnity laws are legally valid and have been enacted in several countries following mass uprisings or revolutions, including during the Arab Spring.

Referring to the Constitution of Bangladesh, he said Article 46 allows for indemnity laws, noting that a similar law was enacted in 1973 to grant indemnity to freedom fighters following the Liberation War.

“In light of these legal provisions and precedents, the Law Ministry has prepared a draft of the Indemnity Ordinance. Insha Allah, it will be presented for approval at the next meeting of Council of Advisers,” he said.

He also described it as a “sacred duty” to ensure the safety and protection of the July warriors.