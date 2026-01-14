Eco-friendly toilet papers gain popularity, but environmental impact varies

Consumers are increasingly turning to sustainable toilet paper, seeking options made from recycled fibers or alternative materials. Traditional toilet paper relies on trees, energy-intensive manufacturing, and chemicals that can harm the environment.

Experts say switching to recycled content can have a significant impact: the Environmental Paper Network estimates that if every American used one roll of recycled toilet paper, more than 1 billion gallons of water and 1.6 million trees could be saved.

Toilet paper made from postconsumer recycled fibers—recycled from paper products already used—is the most sustainable option. Labels from the Forest Stewardship Council or the Sustainable Forestry Initiative indicate adherence to scientifically verified sustainability practices. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) also ranks brands annually, with top performers in 2025 including Aria, Green Forest, Natural Value, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods 365, all made entirely from recycled materials.

While bamboo and other fast-growing alternatives are marketed as eco-friendly, studies show that production methods, especially energy sources like coal in China, can offset environmental benefits. Experts recommend focusing on recycled-content paper, ideally produced with low-impact energy.

Bidets offer another way to reduce toilet paper use. By rinsing with water, bidets can significantly cut paper consumption, making them a highly sustainable alternative. Simple attachments cost around $30, while advanced seats with heated water and air dryers can exceed $600.

Although sustainable toilet paper often costs more, growing demand could lower prices over time through economies of scale. Experts emphasize that consumer choices send a strong signal to manufacturers to expand environmentally responsible options, making sustainable hygiene products more widely accessible.