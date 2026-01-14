Rafsan Sabab, Zefer tie the knot

Don't Miss

Popular television presenter Rafsan Sabab and acclaimed singer Zefer Rahman tied the knot on Wednesday, ending years of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Rafsan Sabab shared the news in a Facebook post, seeking blessings from their well-wishers as they begin a new journey together, surrounded by the love of friends, family and loved ones.

“Today, we unite our lives and step into a beautiful chapter together,” he wrote.

The wedding has drawn warm wishes and congratulations from fans and colleagues across the media and entertainment industry.