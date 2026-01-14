Mayor Sadiq Khan announces the launch of new income maximisation scheme

London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has launched a new £2.2 million programme designed to help low-income families across London access millions in financial support, as it was revealed £4 billion in benefits go unclaimed, writes Frankie Hills…

Named the Family Financial Resilience Partnership, the service will provide free, independent advice to families with children on a multitude of issues, including benefits, housing, childcare, immigration, disability and employment.

The scheme will be working in collaboration with 12 local authorities, the London Citizens Advice and the London Support Trust.

The £2.2 million, received from City Hall, will support Londoners by allowing services to train more staff and increase the capacity of Best Start Family Hubs and Children Centres.

It is expected that the scheme will help over 17,500 families in its first year of operation, enabling users to access around £8 million in unclaimed financial support.

The intervention comes in light of data that revealed more than 35% of children in London, approximately 700,000, are currently living in poverty after housing costs.

It is in this vain, that the Family Financial Resilience Partnership has been launched, as part of the Mayor’s next step to help Londoners secure the support they are entitled to.

Throughout the last three years, the Mayor has focused on launching income maximisation campaigns and advice services that have helped over 130,000 residents claim more than £94 million in financial support that they were entitled to.

Yet, more than £4 billion in benefits are still unclaimed across the capital, demonstrating too many people are continuing to miss out on vital support that could have potential to elevate economic hardship.

Speaking on the launch of the scheme, and his previous acolytes, Sadiq Khan said: “I’m determined to help London’s families cope with the cost-of-living and put more money back into household budgets. That’s why I’m investing £2.2 million in the Family Financial Resilience Partnership to ensure parents and carers across the capital can access the support that they’re entitled to and make a significant difference to their finances.

“From providing free school meals to children in London’s state primary schools to helping young people with activities during school holidays and protecting free and discounted travel for children and young people, I’m committed to doing all I can to support London’s families as we build a better, fairer London for all.”

The Minister for Transport, Diana Johnson MP also said “Every child deserves the best start in life, and that begins with families having the support they need to build financial security. By bringing good quality advice directly into Family Hubs, we’re meeting parents where they are and helping them tackle debt, boost their income, and access support that makes a genuine difference to their lives.

“Alongside our Child Poverty Strategy which will lift 550,000 children out of poverty, this kind of joined-up approach that will help us break the cycle where a child’s background determines their future.”