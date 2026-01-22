Govt. recruits 3,263 doctors under special BCS exam

The government on Thursday said it recruited 3,263 doctors officers under a special BSC exam for the health cadre.

A Public Administration Ministry statement said the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) health cadre officers were recruited at the entry level through the 48th BCS (Special) examination-2025.

It said 2,984 of the officers were recruited as assistant surgeons 279 people as assistant dental surgeons.

The newly recruited doctors and the dentists will have to undergo basic training at the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre or at a government-designated training institution and subsequent service related professional training at related organizations to be determined by the government.

The statement said the recruits would then have to work as probation officers for two years and if required their procession could be extended for as long as two more years.

If a probation officer is considered unfit to continue in the service during that period, he or she may be removed from the service in consultation with Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

