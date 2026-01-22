Govt approves holiday on Feb 11, 12 to facilitate voting

Apart from the public holiday on the voting day on February 12, the Council of Advisers today approved a proposal declaring public holiday on February 11 to facilitate voter participation and ensure proper law and order management ahead of the polls.

The Council gave the approval at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Later, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon, saying the Council of Advisers approved the proposal made by a high-level meeting held on Wednesday on the election preparations and security issues.

He, however, said the meeting also approved another holiday on February 10 only for workers in industrial zones.

“Workers in industrial zones will receive two days of holiday on February 10 and 11. Along with the holiday on the voting day on February 12, there will be a three-day holiday,” the press secretary said, adding, holiday on February 10 will be effective exclusively for workers in industrial zones.

He said the rationale behind this proposal was that, as February 11 is the day before the election, many voters who are currently staying in Dhaka, industrial towns, or other major cities would be able to travel back to their respective home areas to cast their votes.

It was also expected that such a measure would help manage law and order more effectively during the election period, Shafiqul Alam said.

An official order regarding these decisions will be issued very soon, he said.

Chief Adviser’s Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad was present at the briefing.