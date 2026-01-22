InterContinental Dhaka leads sustainability with AI-Powered Glass Bottle Water Plant

InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG, has strengthened its commitment to environmental stewardship by becoming the first hotel in Bangladesh to introduce an AI-powered Glass Bottle Water Plant producing Zero Mile Artisanal Water-setting a significant new benchmark in sustainable hospitality.

The facility was recently inaugurated in the presence of Nasreen Jahan, Chairman of Bangladesh Services Ltd and Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Ltd and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, David O’Hanlon, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka.