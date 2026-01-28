Ingredients:

The Base

* 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

* 1 onion, finely chopped

* 1 leek, sliced (white & light green part)

* 2 carrots, diced

* 2 celery stalks, diced

* 2 garlic cloves, minced

Like Vegetables

* 1 potato, diced

* 1 small piece pumpkin or butternut squash, diced

* 1 zucchini, diced

* 1 cup savoy cabbage or white cabbage, shredded

* 1 cup kale or Swiss chard, chopped

* 1½ cups cooked cannellini or borlotti beans

* ½ cup small pasta or rice

Liquids & Seasoning

* 1½ liters vegetable or light chicken stock

* 1 bay leaf

* 1 sprig rosemary or thyme

* Salt & black pepper, to taste

* Extra-virgin olive oil (important!)

* Grated ParmigianoReggiano

* Optional: pesto (Liguria-style)

Method:

1. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, add olive oil, onions, carrots, and celery. Set over medium heat and let sizzle for 4 to 5 minutes or until they begin to soften. Tie the bay leaves and rosemary together with kitchen twine and add them to the pot, followed by the tomatoes. Gently crush the tomatoes with a wooden spoon to break them into chunks. Let sizzle for 2 minutes.

2. Add potatoes along with a cup of boiling water. Once the water simmers, add the cauliflower broccoli, cabbage, and broccoli rabe.

3. Add boiling water to the pot, filling it just until all of the vegetables are submerged. Add the Parmigiano rinds (if using), a generous pinch of salt, and a scruuunch of pepper. Let cook for an additional 20 to 30 minutes, then add the beans.

4. Let it cook for another 10-15 minutes, and the minestrone is ready!

5. Top it off with some grated Parmigiano cheese and toasted bread (optional).