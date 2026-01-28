Dhaka-Karachi direct flight from Thursday

Direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Pakistan is being restored after more than a decade.

On Thursday night, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport carrying passengers directly to Karachi, Pakistan.

Dr. Safiqul Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, confirmed on Tuesday that all 162 seats on this inaugural flight have already been sold. This will be the national carrier’s first commercial flight on the Dhaka-Karachi route since services were suspended in 2012, and it is expected to boost travel and trade relations between the two countries.

According to senior officials of Biman, the flight will depart from Dhaka at 8PM on Thursday and after a nonstop three-hour journey, will land at Karachi Airport.

Along with regular passengers, the first flight will also carry senior officials from the relevant ministries and ambassadors as part of the delegation.