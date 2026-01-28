Jamaat activist killed, 50 injured in Sherpur clash

An activist of Jamaat-e-Islami has succumbed to his injuries after his partymen engaged in a violent clash with BNP members at Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur on Wednesday.

At least 50 political activists from both sides were injured in the clash, with Jamaat claiming at least half of the victims were its men.

The deceased has been identified as Rezaul Karim, an activist of Upazila Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sherpur Additional Police Superintendent Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan said police and army brought the situation under control. No case was filed till evening, he said, adding legal measures will be taken if a complaint is filed.

The conflict erupted over “taking the front seat” at an all-party election programme at Mini Stadium. The upazila administration had organised the programme to allow all the candidates to read out their respective manifestoes for general people.

Shortly before launching the programme, the event’s chair, Ashraful Alam Rasel, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and assistant returning officer, took his seat at the front stage. Candidates from different parties, including BNP and Jamaat, also took their seats at the stage.

All of a sudden, an argument broke out between some activists from both parties over taking seats on the front row of the audience. Soon, the argument led to a scuffle and eventually an all-out battle.

Both sides threw chairs at each other. Over a hundred chairs and a number of motorbikes were vandalised in the incident. Upon receiving information, police and the army rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were rushed to the Jhenaigati Upazila Health Complex and Sherpur Sadar Hospital.

BNP candidate Mahmudul Haq Rubel alleged that Jamaat activists were behind the “planned violence” in a bid to destabilise the entire country. Many BNP activists were injured in the clash, he claimed.

Jamaat candidate Nuruzzaman Badal shifted the blame to BNP, demanding the authorities ensure justice for the incident.