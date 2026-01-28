Man held with Phensedyl in Habiganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) arrested a suspected drug peddler along with Phensedyl from Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Rabbani Ahmed, 30, a resident of Hemu Belupara in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB officials from Shayestaganj Camp conducted a drive at around 10:25 PM in Jagadishpur bus stand area under Madhabpur Police Station and arrested Rabbani along with 50 bottles of Phensedyl.

Sensing the presence of RAB, the suspect attempted to flee but was chased and arrested.

Confirming the incident, a RAB-9 official said that the arrested, along with the seized contraband, has been handed over to Madhabpur Police Station for further legal procedures and a case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act.