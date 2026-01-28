Saudi envoy meets religious affairs adviser to discuss Hajj management

Saudi ambassador in Dhaka Dr Abdullah ibn Dhafer ibn Ubayya on Wednesday called on religious affairs adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain and discussed matters related to Hajj management, particularly the house rent issues.

“Hajj-related activities are progressing in line with a roadmap, and we are relentlessly working to complete house rent contracts in time,” a religious affairs ministry spokesman quoted the adviser as telling the envoy.

Dr Khalid said to the ambassador that the ministry was monitoring all Hajj activities, including the progress of house rent contracts for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims.

“Hajj agencies have been directed to complete house rent agreements for Hajj pilgrims without delay,” the adviser told Ubayya during the call at the ministry, adding that by now a large number of house rent contracts were completed in Makkah and Madinah.

He expressed satisfaction over the overall progress of Bangladesh’s Hajj preparedness.

The adviser thanked the envoy for his significant role in determining Bangladesh’s Hajj quota for this year and expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the spokesman during the meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues, including further strengthening and consolidating the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Religious Affairs Secretary Md Kamal Uddin, Additional Secretary (Hajj) Dr Ayatul Islam and Joint Secretary Dr Md Manjurul Haque were present at the meeting.