TIME labels Tarique Rahman as ‘clear front runner’ in Feb polls

In an exclusive profile published on Wednesday, TIME magazine identified Tarique Rahman, the newly appointed Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as the “clear front runner” for the upcoming national elections on February 12.

The feature, titled ‘Bangladesh’s Prodigal Son’, marks Rahman’s first major international interview since his return to Dhaka on December 25, 2025, following 17 years in exile.

“Rahman is the clear front runner in Feb. 12 elections, which were called after Hasina’s ouster in a student-led popular uprising 18 months ago,” the article said, drawing partly on an interview with Rahman.

The magazine said Rahman is positioning himself as a bridge between Bangladesh’s long-established political elite rooted in the country’s liberation struggle and the aspirations of a younger, revolutionary generation.

TIME noted the irony that, despite being the de facto opposition leader for years, Rahman’s speeches were banned from local media for nearly a decade under the government of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The interview was conducted at the garden of his family home, described as “resplendent with bougainvillea and marigolds,” marking Rahman’s first interview since returning to Bangladesh after 17 years in exile.

“The thing is that I’m not very good at talking anyway… but if you ask me to do something, I try my best,” Rahman told the magazine.

According to TIME, supporters view Rahman as a persecuted leader returning to rescue a troubled nation, while Rahman himself insists he is capable of healing a deeply divided country.

“It’s not because I’m the son of my father and mother. My party supporters are the reason why I’m here today,” he said.

The magazine noted that Rahman returned to Bangladesh on December 25 last year, when hundreds of thousands of supporters gathered at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to welcome him. Just five days later, his mother and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia passed away after a prolonged illness, drawing even larger crowds to Dhaka.

Describing that period as emotionally overwhelming, Rahman said, “It’s very heavy in my heart. But the lesson I learned from her is that when you have a responsibility, you must perform it.”

TIME observed that the responsibility facing Rahman could mean following directly in his mother’s footsteps, adding that many Bangladeshis appear willing to give him that chance.

The magazine cited opinion polls from late December showing support for the BNP at around 70 percent, with its nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, trailing at 19 percent.

Rahman was portrayed as soft-spoken and introverted, preferring to listen rather than dominate conversations. During his years in London, his favourite pastime was walking through Richmond Park or reading history books. He also revealed that his favourite film is Air Force One, which he has watched multiple times.

TIME described Rahman as a policy-focused leader with a strong grasp of data and planning. His proposals include digging 12,000 miles of canals to recharge the water table, planting 50 million trees annually to combat land degradation, and creating 50 new green spaces in Dhaka to reduce air pollution.

He also outlined plans to install trash-burning power generators, modernise technical colleges to upskill migrant workers, and partner with private hospitals to ease pressure on the public healthcare system.

“If I can implement just 30 percent of what I have planned, I’m sure the people of Bangladesh will support me,” Rahman said.

The magazine also recalled that during the 2007–2008 military-backed caretaker government, Rahman was imprisoned for 18 months and subjected to torture that left him with lasting spinal problems. He later travelled to the UK for medical treatment and said cold winters still trigger back pain.

The TIME analysis concludes that Rahman’s personal history, political legacy and policy ambitions have placed him at the centre of Bangladesh’s electoral landscape as the country heads toward a pivotal vote.