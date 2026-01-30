Bangladesh hires UK law firm for arbitration against Adani Power

Bangladesh has appointed a UK-based law firm to represent the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in arbitration proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against Adani Power Limited over coal pricing and power tariffs.

Confirming the development, BPDB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim told journalists that the names of the nominees have already been submitted to SIAC on behalf of the state utility.

Power Division officials said the appointed firm is 3 Verulam Building, a UK-based law chambers headed by King’s Counsel Farhaz Khan, who has been advising the National Review Committee for several months.

To support the King’s Counsel, BPDB has also appointed two local experts, one from the power sector and the other a Supreme Court lawyer, the officials added.