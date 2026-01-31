Fire breaks out in women’s ward at Sylhet Osmani Hospital

A fire broke out on Friday night in the women’s ward on the fourth floor of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, spreading panic among patients, attendants, and hospital staff, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Smoke spread quickly, prompting people to move to safer areas.

Fire service units responded promptly and brought the blaze under control. No major damage was reported, and hospital services on the affected floor were temporarily disrupted.

An ambulance driver was injured while helping to extinguish the fire, hospital sources said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam confirmed the incident and said, “The fire service acted swiftly to control the situation. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are under investigation. Additional police and Ansar personnel have been deployed to ensure safety at the hospital.”