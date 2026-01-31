We will uproot extortion and corruption, says Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has said his party wants to eliminate extortion and corruption at their roots, vowing a tough stance against those involved in such practices.

“We want to uproot extortionists and the corrupt. There is nothing to fear in this,” he said, adding that those engaged in corruption and extortion would still have a chance to reform. “If they abandon these crimes and return to an honest path, they will be able to live with dignity.”

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks on Saturday at 12:30pm while addressing an election rally at Choudagram Pilot High School field in Choudagram upazila of Cumilla district, where he was the chief guest.

He said the people of Bangladesh are now seeking major change. “The change that will come after the 12th will be driven by the aspirations of our youth, the demand for security from our mothers, and the dignity of the entire nation,” he said. “In the Bangladesh of the future, no form of domination, fascism or corrupt governance will be accepted.”

According to Shafiqur Rahman, the country wants a humane and just Bangladesh, and the 11-party alliance is moving forward with the goal of building such a state.

Further clarifying his stance on corruption and extortion, the Jamaat chief said, “We want to build a society where every citizen enjoys full security of life, property and dignity. Everyone will earn an honest living through halal means and live with self-respect.”

Outlining conditions for cooperation if Jamaat comes to power, Shafiqur Rahman said even political rivals could contribute, provided three conditions were met. “There must be no corruption, no bank looting, no stock market manipulation, and no misappropriation of public funds. Justice must be ensured for all, and no political party or leader should interfere with the judicial process. The sacrifices made in July must be honored.”

He said that if these conditions are upheld, Jamaat-e-Islami would move forward by working together with all stakeholders.