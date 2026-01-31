Hajj visa applications to open from 8 February

The Religious Affairs Ministry has announced that applications for Hajj visas for the current year will open on February 8 and continue until March 20.

The Religious Affairs Ministry issued a notice in this regard on Thursday.

All registered Hajj pilgrims both through government and private channels are currently undergoing health check-ups at government hospitals, it said

According to the directives of of Saudi Arabia, pilgrims must complete their medical examinations and receive the required vaccinations to obtain a fitness certificate.

With the certificate, they can apply for Hajj visas through Saudi Nusk Masar system between February 8 and March 20.

The ministry urged all registered pilgrims, including expatriate Bangladeshis, to complete their health check-ups at any government hospital in Bangladesh, receive the required vaccinations at designated centers and obtain the fitness certificate before submitting visa applications.

This year, no pilgrim will be allowed to perform Hajj without a valid fitness certificate.