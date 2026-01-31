12 names removed from ‘July fighters’ gazette

The government has removed the names of 12 people who were earlier enlisted in the July fighters gazette.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs recently issued a notification cancelling the previous gazette.

The notification said the cancellation was made under the authority granted by Section 11(4) of the Martyrs’ Families and July Fighters Welfare and Rehabilitation Ordinance, 2025, and Schedule-1 of the Rules of Business, 1996.

The notice did not specify the reason for the cancellation of these 12 individuals’ recognition.

Officials at the Liberation War Ministry said they were removed from the July fighters list for being included in the gazette with false information.

Earlier, on October 29 last year, the ministry had cancelled the gazette of 128 July fighters who had been listed with false information or whose names appeared twice.

The 12 individuals whose recognition was revoked belonged to the ‘G’ category of July fighters.

Among them, five are from Dinajpur district in Rangpur Division and seven are from Chandpur district in Chattogram Division.

Those from Dinajpur district are Tasfia Rifa, Md. Asaduzzaman Noor, Md. Suruj Mia, Mosha. Kahinur, and Mosha. Sakhina.

Those from Chandpur district are Md. Kamrul Hasan Rabbi, Md. Raihan, Md. Yousuf Ali, Nahidul Islam Ratul, Shahjalal, and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun.