Nipah virus outbreak in India monitored ‘closely’

An outbreak of the Nipah virus in India is being closely monitored by Jersey’s health authorities.

The World Health Organisation has described Nipah as one of its top 10 priority diseases because of its potential to trigger an epidemic. It can spread from animals to humans and is associated with a high mortality rate as there is no vaccine for it.

Jersey’s health authorities have urged travellers who develop symptoms overseas to seek immediate medical advice.

Prof Peter Bradley, Jersey’s director of public health, said the government was aware of the small number of confirmed cases in West Bengal but added there was “no evidence of transmission outside of India”.

He added: “No cases of Nipah virus have ever been reported in the UK.”

Bradley said the risk to tourists in the area was very low if standard precautions were followed, but urged travellers who developed symptoms overseas to seek medical advice immediately.

“If you develop symptoms after returning home, you should contact your GP in the first instance and make sure to mention your recent travel history.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely alongside our colleagues at agencies in other jurisdictions.”

India has confirmed two laboratory verified Nipah Virus cases since December, both involving healthcare workers in West Bengal, with 196 contacts traced and all testing, India’s health ministry says.

Authorities in Thailand and Nepal have started testing at airports that receive flights from West Bengal, and at other land border points with India.

In a recent blog post, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed it had received funding in 2022 to created the first UK model for testing Nipah infections and had been studying the virus for several years.