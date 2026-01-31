Why weight often comes back after quitting intermittent fasting, says Harvard doctor

Intermittent fasting has become very popular on social media, with many people trying it to lose weight fast. But while it may work for a short time, a Harvard doctor explains why the lost weight often returns once people stop following the routine.

Intermittent fasting is about when you eat, not what you eat. Many plans limit eating to an eight-hour window each day or ask people to fast one or two days a week. Although these methods can help with weight loss at first, sticking to them long-term is not easy.

Dr Trisha Pasricha, a doctor at Harvard Medical School professor, recently explained the science in a video shared by ‘The Washington Post’. She said studies show intermittent fasting can lead to weight loss for a few months. However, most people find it hard to maintain, and the weight usually comes back after they stop.

She also pointed out that research has not clearly proven that intermittent fasting prevents heart disease, cancer, or helps people live longer.

One major problem is that strict eating schedules often clash with work, family time and social events. When a diet feels too restrictive, people are more likely to give up and weight regain becomes common.

Instead of strict fasting, Dr Pasricha suggests easier habits that are more realistic.

She advises eating breakfast within an hour of waking up and choosing foods high in protein and fibre, such as eggs, fruits or whole grains, rather than sugary cereals or pastries. A good breakfast helps control hunger later in the day.

She also recommends finishing meals two to three hours before bedtime. Eating late at night can slow down calorie burning and increase fat storage.

According to the expert, simple and consistent habits work better than extreme diets for long-term weight control.