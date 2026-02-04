Teesta master plan will be implemented ignoring all obstacles: Jamaat Ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said the Teesta master plan would be implemented disregarding all forms of pressure and obstacles if Jamaat voted to power.

“Although the Teesta was meant to be a blessing for the people of northern Bangladesh, flawed planning and neglect have turned it into a curse for the region. There is no alternative to implementing the Teesta master plan to overcome this situation,” he said.

Shafiqur Rahman made this remarks while speaking at an election rally at the Teesta Helipad Ground in Lalmonirhat.

Jamaat Ameer also pledged to turn the Teesta into a living river and develop northern Bangladesh into a hub of agriculture and industry.

“Insha’Allah, the Teesta master plan will be implemented at any cost. The interests of the people come first. Any obstacle that goes against these interests will not be accepted,” he added.

He further said, “The Teesta will no longer remain a desert. Life will be restored to the river, and it will become the economic hub of northern Bangladesh.”

Shafiqur also outlined plans to develop northern Bangladesh as a capital of agriculture and industry, saying products from the region would meet domestic demand and be exported to international markets. He sought prayers from all to realize this goal.

Referring to the upcoming national election, he said the polls would bring an end to opportunistic politics. “People want change, and that change can only come through justice-based politics,” he said.

During the rally, Shafiqur formally handed over the party’s election symbol, the scales, to Jamaat-nominated candidates from seven constituencies in Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts. He urged voters to support the party in the forthcoming election.

The Teesta Helipad Ground was filled to capacity well before the rally, with thousands of leaders, activists, and supporters creating a festive atmosphere. Shafiqur arrived on stage around 1:00 pm.

The rally was presided over by Lalmonirhat district Jamaat Ameer and Lalmonirhat-3 constituency candidate Advocate Abu Taher, while district Jamaat Secretary Firoz Haider Lovelu conducted the program.

Jamaat-nominated candidate for Lalmonirhat-1 constituency Anwarul Islam Raju, Nilphamari district Jamaat Ameer and Nilphamari-1 constituency candidate Principal Abdul Sattar, Nilphamari-2 candidate Advocate Al-Faruk, Nilphamari-3 candidate Obaidullah Salafi and Nilphamari-4 candidate Hafez Maulana Muntakim were also present on the occasion.