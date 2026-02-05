Dhaka Regency warms up the season with

This winter, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort invites guests to embrace the charm of the season with its thoughtfully crafted “Winter Chill at Dhaka Regency” offers, bringing together delightful dining, soothing wellness, and romantic experiences under one roof.

Perfect for families and friends, guests can enjoy a lavish Buffet Dinner – DINE 4 @ BDT 11,111 NET for all, complemented by a tempting Buy 1 Get 1 Burger/Pizza offer at the city’s most popular rooftop destination, Grill on the Skyline.

Adding more warmth to the winter indulgence, all guests receive 10 per cent discount on food, while Premier Club Members enjoy 20 per cent discount on food & beverage as part of regular card benefits.

For those seeking relaxation amid the winter breeze, Juvenex Spa offers a tranquil escape with 26 per cent discount for all guests and an exclusive 40 per cent discount for Premier Club Members, promising rejuvenation through expert therapies in a serene setting.