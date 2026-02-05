President meets Judicial Service Pay Commission delegation

A delegation of Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission met President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Thursday.

The information was shared with the media by Shabbir Ahmed Akunjee, Private Secretary to Public Division Secretary at the President’s Office.

The delegation was led by Justice S M Emdadul Hoque, Chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Pay Commission and a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, the commission submitted its report to the President, containing recommendations on salaries, allowances and other benefits for members of the Judicial Service.

Senior officials of the President’s Office were also present at the meeting.