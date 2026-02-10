Govt approves procurement of 55,000MTs of fertiliser

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase on Tuesday approved separate proposals to procure a total of 55,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser.

The approvals were given at a meeting held at Cabinet Division conference room in Bangladesh Secretariat, with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presiding.

The committee approved a proposal from Ministry of Agriculture to import 25,000 metric tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertiliser through a state-level agreement between Tunisia’s Groupe Chimique Tunisien (GCT) and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). The estimated cost of the import is Tk 162.57 crore.

In a separate decision, the committee approved a proposal from Ministry of Industries to procure 30,000 metric tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The procurement will cost Tk 158.65 crore, with the per-tonne price fixed at US$431, including bagging charges.

The meeting also recommended approval of two proposals for the construction of fertiliser buffer godowns in Meherpur and Thakurgaon districts to enhance fertiliser storage and distribution capacity nationwide.

Under the project titled “Construction of 34 Buffer Godowns across the Country for Fertiliser Storage and Distribution (1st Revised)”, a godown with a storage capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes will be constructed in Meherpur at a cost of Tk 40.76 crore by M/S SS Rahman International Ltd.

Another godown with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes will be built in Thakurgaon at a cost of Tk 59.19 crore, with M/S Mazid Sons Construction Ltd selected as the contractor.